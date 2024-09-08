Karonga District Council officials have stated that their exchange visit to the United Republic of Tanzania, where they engaged with Kyela District Council officials, will help them improve service delivery in their district.

Acting District Commissioner for Karonga, Frank Mkandawire, emphasized this during a visit to Kyela at the end of the exchange.

According to Mkandawire, one of the objectives of the visit was to learn how their Tanzanian counterparts have managed to develop their district.

“Our mandate as a district council is to represent the people within our jurisdiction and provide for their well-being. We have been facing challenges in some of our service provisions; this is why we requested to visit Kyela to gain knowledge that will help us fulfil our mandate to the people of Karonga,” Mkandawire said.

Mkandawire also shared the challenges the council faces, including difficulties in controlling animals in the central business district (CBD), sanitation issues, under-collection and pilferage of local revenue, and the formulation of bylaws.

He lamented that with the knowledge gained from Tanzania, they will re-strategize to overcome the challenges Karonga District Council has been facing.

On his part, Kyela District Vice Chairperson Adam Kapeta stated, “Knowledge sharing among the two districts, which are neighbours, is beneficial for the people in both countries.”

It has been noted that the trip will foster cooperation between the business communities of Karonga and Kyela.

The team that travelled from Karonga comprised all ward councillors, Senior Chief Makwaboko, a representative of interest groups in the district, and officials from the council secretariat.

Picture by George Mponda