Malawi’s Under-20 National Football Team Coach Bob Mpinganjira has named a 30-man provisional squad for the AFCON Under 20 Cosafa Qualifier to be staged in Mozambique later this month.

Mpinganjira has retained the core of players who led the junior Flames to victory in the Four Nations Under-20 tournament earlier this year.

About 16 players return from the March competition, ready to bring their experience to the upcoming tournament.

The team is scheduled to report for camp on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Malawi has been placed in Group C alongside South Africa, Comoros, and Lesotho.

The tournament is set to take place in Maputo from September 26 to October 5, with the top two teams advancing to the continental finals next year.

The Football Association of Malawi has also kept faith in the coaching staff, retaining the panel that guided the team to their recent triumph.

Below is the Full List:

GOALKEEPERS: Amos Sande (Ekhaya Fc) Julius Banda (FCB Nyasa big Bullets Rsv) Vincent Mdoka (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Rsv) Innocent Kamwambe (Lube Masters)

DEFENDERS: Washali Jaziya (Silver Strikers Rsv) Edward Thengo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Helmas Masinja (Ascent Academy ) Kondwani Tebulo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Arnold Jumbe (Luanar Fc) Happy Mphepo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Andrew Lameck (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv ) Yohane Jimu (Ekhaya Fc)

MIDFIELDERS: Dan Kudonto (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Oscar Petro ( FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Francis Malikebu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Mwisho Mhango (Ascent academy) Chifuniro Kamenya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Blessings Kanowa (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Maxwell Tsakanamba (TDS) Steve Palemeza (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Youth) Christine Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets) Wyson Msuka (Agumbala Fc) Hadji Steven (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Felix Jalasi (TDS)

ATTACKERS: Madalitso Safuli (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Misheck Billiat (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Emmanuel Saviel (Mufulira Wanderers) Masambelo Kalua (Mighty Tigers) Zannil Jussab (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Rsv) Benard Mpoto (NRC Academy)

Source: FAM