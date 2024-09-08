The Karonga Town Water Supply Project, a collaborative effort funded by the OPEC Fund, BADEA, and the Government of Malawi, is set to revolutionize access to clean water for over 184,000 residents in the district.

This has been revealed during the supervision of the water project by the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Laina Kakho, Northern Region Water Board’s (NRWB) Chairperson of the Operations and Projects Committee, Florence Nthakomwa.

“NRWB has laid 301 kilometres of pipelines, upgraded their treatment plant from pumping 12 thousand cubic metres to 31 thousand cubic metres per day, installed 45 communal water points, and constructed three booster stations at Pusi, Mlare, and Bwiba which will ensure that people even in rural areas have access to potable water,” said Nthakomwa.

Meanwhile, the initiative aims to significantly boost the capacity of potable water supply, ensuring a reliable and sustainable source of clean water for the community.

The Project which is pegged at USD32 million is almost complete and expected to be inaugurated next month.