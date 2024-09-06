Patrick Mabedi, coach of Malawi’s national football team, has expressed disappointment following the team’s loss to Burundi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He cited inadequate preparation as a major factor contributing to the defeat.

In his post-match comments, Mabedi acknowledged that while some players performed well, the team as a whole struggled with several issues, including missed opportunities to prevent goals.

Patrick Mabedi Flames Couch

He pointed out that the team’s preparation was not up to standard, leading to a lacklustre performance.

“It’s not entirely my fault that we didn’t perform well,” Mabedi said. “The team has many issues, and our preparations were insufficient.” He emphasized that the Flames need to address these shortcomings to improve future performances and avoid similar setbacks.

The Flames will now switch their focus to the weekend’s match against Burkina Faso where a win is a must if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

In the next international break, Malawi will play back-to-back games with Senegal.

The Flames are in Group L alongside Burundi, Burkina Faso and Senegal for the 2025 Afcon finals that will be staged in Morocco.