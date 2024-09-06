Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi has given a firm assurance to the people of Chirimba in Blantyre that the government will soon roll out National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans.

Usi said this when he visited Maela, Namatete, and Chirimba Zambezi Ground under M’dala and Suya villages in the area.

The Vice President indicated that he has invited officials from NEEF to examine the progress and he will inform them of the outcome of the meeting.

He also assured Chirimba residents that he is committed to making them self-reliant and will continue supporting them.

Usi indicated that maize will be available in the community as ADMARC depots will resume operating soon.

The Vice President also distributed wrappers (Zitenje) to older women who were present.