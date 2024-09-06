Lazarus Chakwera’s government has decided to increase funeral barrel prices, adding yet another financial burden on families who are already mourning.

This move has left many Malawians in disbelief, especially following a controversial attempt to raise fuel prices just days earlier.

The MCP-led government is establishing itself in Malawi’s history as the first administration to face a rapid increase in prices due to economic instability and the consistent depreciation of the currency.

On Wednesday, public outrage erupted on social media in response to the potential fuel price hike, which was quickly retracted due to backlash. However, the government’s need to increase prices in other areas could not be ignored.

Once again, social media was flooded with negative reactions to the increase in funeral barrel prices, demonstrating that citizens are dissatisfied with this development.

The MCP’s ruthless leadership is especially evident as the country grapples with hunger in certain regions. Increasing prices in various sectors only exacerbates this situation.

It is crucial for opposition leaders and civil society to demand accountability from the government, ensuring that the needs and rights of Malawians are upheld.

The people of Malawi deserve a governing body that supports them rather than one that deepens their challenges. It’s time for the MCP to reevaluate its priorities and focus on the well-being of its citizens.