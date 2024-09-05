Parliament yesterday approved the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Phalombe South, Mary Mpanga, as a commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission.

Mpanga’s appointment came after Lonni Chijere Phiri, the Member of Parliament for the Zomba Chingale constituency, was rejected for the position last week.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament George Chaponda, said the rejection of Lonnie Chijere Phiri as Commissioner was driven by political motives.

On Wednesday, when the leader of the house, Richard Chimwendo Banda, announced Mpanga’s name for the commission, the entire house agreed unanimously.

Mpanga’s appointment comes after a vacancy had risen in the Commission following the appointment of George Chaponda as Leader of the Opposition.

Mpanga joins George Zulu, Lillian Patel, Chrispin Mphande, Noah Chimpeni and the Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, MP who chairs the Commission.

The Parliamentary Service Commission is a corporate body mandated to guide and oversee the implementation of activities for the Parliamentary Service.