The 2024 Airtel Top 8 will kick off on Saturday, September 14, with the defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets playing host to Civil Service United at the Kamuzu Stadium in the official kick-off match.

FAM has confirmed the dates for all the matches of the competition’s season 7.

On Sunday, September 15, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will host Bangwe All Stars at the same venue, while Chitipa United will play Kamuzu Barracks at the Karonga Stadium.

The quarterfinals’ first leg phase will wind up on Wednesday, September 18, with Silver Strikers hosting Dedza Dynamos at Silver Stadium.

In the second leg, Bangwe All Stars will host Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at the Mpira Stadium on Saturday, September 28, with Civil facing Bullets at Civo Stadium the following day.

On Saturday, September 19, Kamuzu Barracks will host Chitipa United at Civo, and the following day, Silver Strikers will travel to Dedza Stadium to face Dedza Dynamos.

For the semifinals, winners between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Service United will play against winners between Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks on October 6.

The other semifinal, the following day, will be between winners of Silver Strikers vs Dedza Dynamos and winners of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Bangwe All Stars.

The final match is scheduled for November 3.

Sponsored at K180 million, winners will receive K30 million; runners-up K10 million while all participating teams are expected to receive K2.5 million each.

Golden Boot winner and Player of the Tournament shall each receive K1.5 million and K1 million respectively while Man of the Match in each game is expected to receive K100,000.00

Source: FAM