Vera’s eyes sparkled as she was being driven in a wheelchair for the first time in years. Her mother, Mercy Lobeni, beamed with joy watching her daughter explore the world beyond their home.

Vera Kadwale’s story is a heart-wrenching tale of resilience and hope. For 12 long years, she was confined to her bedroom, unable to walk or sit due to a physical disability.

Born in Ngomano village, in Balaka District, she was denied basic human rights like the right to education and social integration, simply because of her condition.

Her mother, the only breadwinner in the family, selflessly dedicated herself to Vera’s care, sacrificing her income-generating activities to ensure her daughter’s needs were met.

Lobeni, 38 says her husband abandoned her a couple of years ago because of the condition of Vera, leaving her with the sole responsibility of taking care of the child alone.

“Life is difficult, and it’s almost impossible for me to engage in business activities since I have to always be around her to take care of her,” Lobeni shared.

But now, thanks to a generous donation from a UK-based individual through the Balaka Civil Society Organizations Network, life is about to take a dramatic turn.

Overjoyed, Lobeni expressed her gratitude, saying the donation will significantly alleviate the challenges has been facing.

With the support of a wheelchair, Lobeni says Vera will finally access education at Liwawadzi Primary School, a milestone that will open doors to new experiences and opportunities.

Hassan AbdulMalick, Executive Director of Mama Amina Foundation and Chairperson of the Education thematic group in the Balaka Civil Society Organizations Network, presented the donation, highlighting the impact it will have on Vera’s life.

On May 28, 2023 Malawi24 first published an article expressing the challenges Vera has been facing with her disability.