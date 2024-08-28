Through his label, Knock It Music Group, Malawian reggae and dancehall artist Provoice has expressed his dissatisfaction with the royalties received from the Copyright Association of Malawi (COSOMA) for his hit song “Tunduma” in 2021-2022, which amounted to a mere MK6,000.

According to the statement released today, despite being a major hit with significant airplay on public and private radio stations, Pro voice received only MK6,000 in royalties from the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation for the entire year.

“Even more unacceptable is the fact that he received absolutely nothing from any of the private radio stations in Malawi, despite his song being played regularly on their airwaves,” the statement reads in part.

The “Tunduma” hitmaker described the situation as a grave injustice and a blatant disrespect to him and the Malawian arts community.

He urged COSOMA to investigate the issue thoroughly, engage with the relevant stakeholders, and implement robust measures to guarantee fair and transparent royalty payments to all artists, regardless of their stature.

Pro voice, whose real name is Lameck Mwenebanda, emerged in the Malawi music scene in 2014 with his masterpiece “Pokopoko,” featuring Gwamba.