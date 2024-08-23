The Football Association of Malawi has confirmed the venue, date and kick-off time of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup final.

This year’s final, which will pit defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets against non-Super League side Blue Eagles, will take place on Sunda,y, 1st September 2024, at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 hours.

This is the third time that the iconic venue will host the FDH Bank Cup final after last year’s final, where Bullets beat MAFCO 3-0, and the inaugural edition in 2021, when Silver Strikers secured a 2-0 win over Ekwendeni Hammers.

The only time the final has been played away from BNS was in 2022 when the Bullets defeated their Reserve side 3-1 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

“We are thrilled to bring the FDH Bank Cup final back to BNS. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on Television and Radio.

“In conjunction with Sponsors FDH Bank PLC, we remain dedicated to providing fans with unforgettable experiences and creating lasting memories.

“The FDH Bank Cup remains a hallmark event in Malawian football, the tournament’s enduring spirit of David-versus-Goliath encounters has brought to life a level of football pride and comradery for both players and supporters as for the second time in the history of the competition we have a non-league side in the final,” said FAM Competitions and Communication Director Gomezgani Zakazaka.

FAM will soon communicate the ticketing details for the match.