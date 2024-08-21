The Ministry of Health says up to date, Malawi has not reported any confirmed cases of Mpox, although some countries in Africa have reported the cases of Mpox.

In a statement released yesterday, Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo says no cases of pox have been reported in the country and as a Ministry, they are on high alert and vigilantly conducting surveillance to prevent the disease.

He added that pox is now a global threat and Malawi is at great risk.

“The Ministry in collaboration with partners is implementing preparedness measures including surveillance and detection,

risk communication and community engagement and logistics mobilization” said Mndolo.

According to Mndolo, currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment approved specifically for pox, but certain antivirals developed for smallpox have been used.

“Early supportive care is important to help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Vaccination can help prevent infection and is recommended for people at high risk, especially during an outbreak. There are no pox vaccines currently available in the country, however

the Ministry is working to secure vaccines for high-risk groups,” he explained.

The Ministry requests the public to continue observing prevention measures including avoiding physical contact with someone who has the disease or contaminated materials, regular handwashing with soap and reporting early to the nearest health facility if one experiences early symptoms of any disease including pox (flu, fever, chills and body aches).

Mpox disease is a viral infection caused by the mpox virus. The disease is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Mpox presents with fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes. Various animal species have been identified as susceptible to the pox virus.

Eating inadequately cooked meat and other animal products of infected animals, contact with exposed persons and travel to affected areas are possible risk factors for acquiring the infection.

A total of 17,541 cases and 517 deaths have been recorded in 13 African countries in 2024. The majority of cases have been recorded in the SADC region with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) accounting for over 90% of cases and deaths.

A new variant has been identified in the DRC that has spread to neighbouring countries. Of note is that the Republic of South Africa has reported 24 cases and 3 deaths to date. In the past week alone 2,542 new cases and 56 deaths were reported in Africa.