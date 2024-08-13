President Lazarus Chakwera will leave the country on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 for a two-day state visit to Maputo, Republic of Mozambique.

According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe, Chakwera is expected to leave through Kamuzu International Airport at 10 a.m.

The statement further notes that the president’s visit is at the invitation of his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, in recognition of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“During the visit, President Chakwera will hold bilateral discussions with President Nyusi on mutual interests, to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries. It is also anticipated that the two governments will sign agreements in several areas of cooperation,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

Following his visit to Mozambique, President Chakwera will proceed to Harare, Zimbabwe for the 44th ordinary summit of the Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) Heads of State and Governments, scheduled for 17th August 2024.

According to the statement, the summit will allow the Malawian leader to engage other regional leaders to advance Malawi’s Agriculture, Tourism and Mining Strategy (ATM). f

