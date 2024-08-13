The Presidential Charity Initiative has distributed K450 million kwacha to support education and rebuilding efforts in Malawi.

At a ceremony presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, the Initiative’s chairperson, Vizenge Kumwenda, announced that K225 million kwacha will be shared equally among the country’s six public universities to support needy students.

The remaining K225 million kwacha will be used to reconstruct Mpatsa Primary School in Nsanje, which was destroyed by Cyclone Freddy.

This donation aims to alleviate the educational challenges faced by vulnerable students and help rebuild critical infrastructure damaged by the cyclone.