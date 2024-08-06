Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the upcoming FDH Bank Cup semifinals.

The two semifinal fixtures will be played between 17th and 21st August 2024

Blue Eagles and Karonga United will kick off proceedings on Saturday 17th August 2024 when they square off at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe. Kick-off for this fixture is scheduled for 14h30.

Both teams will be making their first-ever FDH Bank Cup semifinal appearance and will be aiming to create more history by reaching the final.

On Wednesday evening 21st August 2024 Moyale Barracks will face defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at the Bingu National Stadium from 17:00 hours.

FAM Competitions Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the association will soon communicate the ticketing details for the two matches.

Source: FAM