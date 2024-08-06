Legendary reggae Icon Burning Spear is set to perform in Malawi on October 26th, 2024. The Reggae Icon will perform in Lilongwe at a venue yet to be announced.

The event has been organised by Sound Addicts together with System Club.

Speaking to Malawi24, Sound Addicts Leader Shadreck Kalukusha said the show will be part of the Burning Spear’s One People Africa Tour and as Sound Addicts they are committed to delivering the best show as always.

“We are dedicated to bringing world-class performances to the audience, and Burning Spear’s show is a testament to that promise,” said Kalukusha.

Burning Spear is a cornerstone in the world of reggae music. With a career spanning over five decades, his music continues to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide. His powerful voice and poignant lyrics have made him one of the most respected and influential figures in the genre.

The organizers are assuring the public that the event will be more than just a concert as it will be a celebration of music, culture, and community. As anticipation builds, fans are encouraged to prepare for a reggae experience like no other.