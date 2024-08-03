Zomba District Council Chairperson, Basta Chirwa, has commended Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) for promoting girls’ education in the district.

Age Africa provides bursaries to needy secondary school students at St. Mary’s Secondary School, Masongola and Mulunguzi secondary schools in Zomba District.

2022/2023 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examination results show that some of the girls under Age Africa sponsorship were selected to pursue education in the public universities at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences(KUHES), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) and Mzuzu University.

On this note, Councilor Chirwa expressed satisfaction over the Age Africa girls’ education programme saying this was the right move in the right direction as far as girls empowerment is concerned.

The Zomba District Council, Chairperson was highly impressed with a student at St. Mary’s Secondary School, Colletah Mpaso who has been sponsored by Age Africa but managed to score 14 points in the MSCE Examination.

Colletah Mpaso has been selected to pursue tertiary education at KUHES and Age Africa has pledged to continue sponsoring the girl up to her final year.

“Let me thank Age Africa for providing bursaries to needy girls from secondary schools up to university colleges. This is what the government wants. Organisations like Age Africa should come in to compliment government’s efforts in promoting girls education,” Councillor Chirwa added.

Age Africa District Coordinator, Jessie Puwapuwa said the organisation feel it must support needy girls to advance their education so that they should be empowered to become economically independent and productive citizens of the nation.

She disclosed that Age Africa provided bursary to nine form 4 needy students in the 2022/2023 academic year and out of the nine students, eight are expected to pursue their education in various university colleges.

Among the eight, three students will pursue their tertiary education at KUHES, three at Mzuzu University, one student at UNIMA, one at LUANAR and another one at MUBAS.

A 20 20-year-oldlletah Mpaso who is expected to study Physiotherapy at KUHES thanked Age Africa for sponsoring her secondary education.

She therefore appealed to fellow girls who benefited from Age Africa’s bursary to work hard in college to fulfil their dreams and to make Age Africa’s mission of advancing girls’ education a reality.