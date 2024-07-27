Standard Bank has launched a new platform for growth conversations, through the platform, business captains, policymakers and other business experts will be coming together periodically to discuss issues that would contribute to the country’s economic growth as well as contribute to the realisation of the Malawi 2063 blueprint.

Speaking after the launch Chief Executive Officer for Standard Bank Phillip Madinga said navigating today’s global challenges requires committed and purpose-driven leadership and foresight hence the launch of the platform.

“The growth conversations platform goes a long way in demonstrating that we as Standard Bank are more than just a bank. We are willing to do more to contribute to holistic and sustainable growth. By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors, we can share knowledge, expertise, and resources to drive meaningful change,” said Madinga.

Madinga also reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting businesses, communities and individuals in their pursuit of sustainable growth.

In his remarks, National Planning Commission Director General Thomas Munthali commended Standard Bank for initiating the growth conversations platform saying it will play a big role in the country’s growth.

“These platforms allow us to reflect on interventions that can help us bring restoration of our country’s economy and how we can embrace sustainability. This brings to the fore pressing issues of climate change, environmental degradation, and social inequality. These challenges require collective action, and we must work together to build a sustainable and resilient future. So I applaud Standard Bank for their leadership and vision in convening this platform,” said Munthali.

According to Munthali similar platforms convened by Standard Bank have yielded tangible results in the past.

“For instance, we have seen significant reforms in the energy sector like coming in of independent power producers in green energy like solar, improvements in the business licensing and fast-tracking of one-stop border posts; revising of the Mines and Minerals Act; relaxing of the Visa entry restrictions, an issue this forum had been discussing since 2022. This is just to mention a few,” he explained.