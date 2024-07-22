First Capital Bank (FCB) made a contribution of K20 million to the Breast Cancer Care Foundation Golf Tournament at the Game Haven in Thyolo on Saturday.

The donation made the bank the main sponsor of the 13-team fundraising competition that saw Nyasa Capitals’ team, comprising Demo Kalaitzis, Taki Kalaitzis, Yani Kalaitzis and Yani Scordis, emerging winners with 41 points.

FCB and Pick A Part were runners-up and third-placed with 39 points and 37 points, respectively.

FCB head of marketing and communication Twikale Chirwa said they felt obliged to support the foundation in its effort to raise awareness about breast cancer in the country.

“We are not only sponsors of this golf tournament but also partners in the fight against breast cancer in Malawi. For the past two years, we have been contributing K15 million annually to the foundation and we are proud to be involved in this noble cause,” he said.

Breast Cancer Care Foundation founding director Tabitha Warwick said the money raised from the golf tournament will go a long way in funding their free services including breast cancer screening, awareness campaigns and self-examination workshops.

She said breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide for women as it accounts for 30 per cent of all cancers in the world and that one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Despite that, most women in Malawi, especially in the rural areas are not aware of this killer and we need to intensify our awareness campaigns. We appreciate the support from the FCB and other corporate entities for their support through this golf tournament,” Warwick said.