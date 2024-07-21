President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race after a humiliating performance during the presidential debate against Donald Trump last month, as Republicans call for his immediate resignation as the US President.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden has now endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have decided not to accept the nomination… My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he tweeted.

However, the Republicans are calling for President Biden to resign as the US president, saying he is not fit for office.

Trump Dismantles Biden in Debate! Democrats Panic, Considering Replacement

…Trump accuses the Biden administration of persecution

…Biden is a weak Palestine – Trump



The Democratic Party in the United States is experiencing what CNN describes as "a very aggressive panic" to… pic.twitter.com/axKHDsQAz6 — Malawi24 (@Malawi24) June 28, 2024

“If Joe Biden is unfit to be the Democrat nominee for president, he’s unfit to be president for the rest of his term. For the good of the country, Joe Biden should resign immediately,” said Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee, which is influential in crafting conservative policy in the House.

Likewise, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik also said:

“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign.”

Minutes after Sunday’s announcement, Trump told CNN that in his opinion the president had been “the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, also called on Biden to resign with immediate effect.