One of the prominent Chief in Nkhata-Bay, Senior Chief Nyaliwanga has strongly warned communities and contractors against sabotage of project materials in the district.

The chief issued the warning when Nkhata Bay District Council was handing over a contractor to start rehabilitation works of a K23 million gravity-fed Chikwima – Mpamba water project funded through Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD).

“We are grateful to the government for considering us with this project as you know that water is life. We have had problems with the system and people were struggling to get water which was a threat to lives,” Nyaliwanga said.

According to the Chief, the coming in of qualified engineers to commence work is a great sign that soon people will have access to clean water.

“Sometimes it is the community members themselves that sabotage good projects like these by stealing project materials. I will not tolerate this to happen to this project and once found stiff punishments will be given to deter such behaviour,” he added.

He therefore urged all community members to have ownership of the project and asked the contractor to do standard work.

Commenting on the project, Nkhata-Bay Acting Director of Public Works George Gopani said that the project will among others involve rehabilitation of the intake structure, cleaning of the water structure, and replacement and construction of pillars in crossing areas to support the pipes.

Gopani also echoed what the chief said by urging the contractor to do quality work also complete all project activities within three months as guided by the contract.

“This project is in local currency which means that the money is fixed. If there is devaluation technically it means the money is reduced. As such, I urge the contractor to work with speed so that all planned activities are completed with the allocated resources,”Gopani said.

Upon completion the rehabilitation of the Chikwima- Mpamba water project is expected to benefit a population of 18, 500 people from the areas of Senior Chief Nyaliwanga and Senior Chief Timbiri in the district.