The Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old man, Mwayiwawo Magalasi, to six years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl.

Public Relations Officer for Soche Police Station, Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed this to Malawi24.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that Prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Martin Thulu told the court that Magalasi committed the offence on Saturday, May 04, 2024.

Appearing before the court, Magalasi pleaded guilty to the charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor and he was convicted accordingly.

He said that In mitigation, Magalasi prayed for court’s mercy citing that he’s young and a first offender.

However State prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Thulu moved the court to consider granting a custodial sentence to the offender citing that the offence committed is serious in nature.

Passing the judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate, Hadja Maiden concurred with the state’s submissions and went on to sentence Mwayiwawo Magalasi to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Magalasi hails from Malizani village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.