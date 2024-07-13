Godfrey Mpinganjira, Balaka District Youth Officer, has appealed to young people in the district to seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit signs and symptoms of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Mpinganjira emphasized that the failure of some youths to seek medical treatment is a pressing issue that requires swift action from leaders.“There is a need for leaders to heavily consider investment in youth development, including education on sexual reproductive health and rights.

“This empowerment will enable them to make informed decisions about their bodies, preventing unintended pregnancies and STIs,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira: There is a need to investment in youth development.

In a related development, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) has trained 40 peer educators in Balaka to champion change in their communities.

Daniel Mika, Balaka District youth-friendly health services coordinator, acknowledged that many youths in the district hesitate to seek medical treatment for STIs. However, he assured that the district health office has created a supportive environment in all health facilities, offering affordable and client-centred care.

“We have established friendly youth corners throughout all the health facilities to facilitate the provision of health care to youths, and this is working as the youths find it convenient,” said Mika.

Mika encouraged the trained peer educators to share their knowledge with others, promoting awareness among youths about their rights and how to prevent teen pregnancies, early marriages, and STIs.

Rightwell Nyirenda, CAVWOC project officer, expressed optimism that the training will have a multiplier effect, empowering more youths to make informed choices and safeguarding child rights.

The 40 peer educators were drawn from various youth clubs in Traditional Authorities Amidu and Kalembo, under the ‘Her Future Her Choice’ project funded by the Global Affairs of Canada (GAC) through Oxfam in Malawi.