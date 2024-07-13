The final-year engineering students at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) made history by hosting their first-ever engineering symposium at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

The symposium, themed “Engineering for Humanity,” provided a platform for the students to showcase their innovative projects and network with industry experts.

According to Dr. Richard Nkhoma, Head of the Engineering Department at MUST, the symposium was an essential platform for students to interact with potential employers.

“This symposium offers our students a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative projects and connect with industry experts, potentially leading to job opportunities and collaborations,” Nkhoma said.

Bryson Mkhomaanthu, CEO of Press Cane Limited, who was a guest at the symposium, encouraged the students to become engineers who can bring solutions to the challenges faced by Malawians.

“Remember, engineering is not just about designing and building; it’s about solving real-life problems. I urge you to be engineers who make a difference in people’s lives,” Mkhomaanthu said.

MUST, Malawi’s fourth public university, was established by an Act of Parliament in 2012.

The university, situated in Ndata, Thyolo, was officially opened in 2014 and offers five engineering programs: Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and Textile Engineering.