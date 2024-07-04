Six students from both public and private schools who will emerge outstanding in this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will be rewarded one million kwacha each.

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has announced that three exceptional girls and three outstanding boys will get K1 million apiece as a token of appreciation for their dedication in the 2024 MSCE exams.

According to the PRISAM president Dr Ernest Kaonga, the money has been dangled to raise a hardworking spirit amongst students in the 2024 MSCE exams which began earlier this week.

He said, “We need to motivate these students because we aim to see them score highly during exams. As PRISAM president l have put aside six million kwacha for six students who will emerge as top performers during the 2024 MSCE examinations.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are from public or private school. What I am looking for are top six students and they will smile for their hard work,” said Kaonga.

This is coming when recently, the association also announced that it will reward five female and five male students who will perform exceptionally well in the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams. Each student will get K1 million.

This year, a total of 184,978 students, comprising 96,787 males and 88,191 females, are sitting for the MSCE examinations.