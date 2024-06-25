Exploits University students are protesting after two programmes were excluded from the 2024 graduation list, delaying their anticipated graduation for over two years.

According to the students who spoke to Malawi24, the university management has decided not to include Information Technology (IT) and Community Development programmes in the upcoming July 3rd ceremony.

Despite assurances from management about accreditation and graduation prospects, the students expressed frustration over the sudden exclusion, which they say was not communicated earlier.

They highlighted their lengthy wait and financial investments made by themselves and their parents in anticipation of graduation.

Attempts to resolve the issue with university management have reportedly been unsuccessful.

“We have spent four years at the institution and our parents worked hard to pay for our fees for us to complete our studies and we also paid dissertation and graduation fees.

“The management never warned us about the courses but instead they were always assuring us that we will graduate and the courses are accredited. We have waited two and half years for this graduation until we saw the memo that we will not be part of the graduation,” complained the students.

Registrar Moses Mwenye acknowledged the exclusion, explaining that the first graduation of the year prioritizes specific programmes, with plans for a second ceremony in November.

He justified that, “This is just the first graduation for this year, so being the first means there will be the second graduation, and this being the first for the year, we can not include everyone, we divide the programmes.”

However, Mwenye could not confirm inclusion for affected students in the subsequent event.