The Malawi Government and other stakeholders have been encouraged to consider introducing men’s special day clinics to increase the number of men who attend health facilities for medical attention.

The Community of Sant’Egidio’s DREAM Program Manager Bruce Tambwali, noted that more men shun seeking medical attention at health facilities, but highlighted that men’s special day clinics are key to optimal health and well-being of the nation.

Tambwali who was speaking in Liwonde on Tuesday 18 June 2024 at the ‘Bridge the Gap HIV/AIDS and TB’ Project closing ceremony, believes introducing the men’s special day clinics would enable more men to gain courage and seek medical attention at health facilities.

He then said, “Government and other stakeholders should consider introducing men’s special day clinics so that more men can have the courage to go to health facilities and access different health services on their special days.

“Through special men clinics which we introduced in Balaka, Machinga and Mangochi under the Bridge the Gap HIV/AIDS and TB Project, we have helped close to 22,000 men access various health services.”

Tambwali also praised the ‘Bridge the Gap HIV/AIDS and TB’ Project for helping Malawi get closer to hitting the 95:95:95 HIV targets, saying the country continues registering a low transmission rate of HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis.

Balaka district Director of Health and Social Services Dr. Chimwemwe Thambo applauded the DREAM Program for being part of the solution to the challenges in the three material districts through the Bridge the Gap Project.

With funding from the Italian Cooperation Agency (AICS), the Sant’Egidio community’s DREAM Program began a two-year ‘Bridge the Gap HIV/AIDS and TB’ Project in Balaka, Machinga, and Mangochi in 2022, with the Ministry of Health’s HIV/AIDS and TB departments, district health offices, and Baylor as key partners.