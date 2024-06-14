The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced the withdrawal of the Malawi National Football Team from this year’s COSAFA Cup tournament as a way of showing respect to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima and seven others who perished in a plane crash on Monday.

Through a statement released by the body on Friday, FAM says it will be insensitive to proceed to the competition when the nation is mourning the deaths of Chilima and eight others and the subsequent 21-day mourning period declared by the Malawi Government.

“Football Association of Malawi regrets to inform all its stakeholders and the general public that it has decided not to confirm Malawi’s participation in the COSAFA tournament following the release of the new dates yesterday 13th July 2024.

“The 2024 edition of the COSAFA tournament is scheduled for 26th June to 7th July. Considering the sorrowful atmosphere as the result of the tragic passing of the State Vice President, Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others and the subsequent 21-day mourning period declared by the government, FAM highly considered it insensitive to proceed with our preparations and subsequent participation in the championship.

“For this reason, the Malawi National Team will not be participating in the COSAFA tournament this year as a way of showing respect to the souls of the people who lost their lives in the tragedy,” reads part of the presser.

However, the country’s soccer governing body says it remains committed to the technical development and growth of the national team through a series of international friendly matches.

“We believe that stakeholders and the general public will find merit in our bold decision as we remain steadfast in unity during this difficult period.

“thoughts and prayers remain with the State President, His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the failureslaus Chilima, families of the eight other people who lost their lives in the same tragedy and the entire nation,” reads the statement.

This will be the first time for the senior team to miss one of the competitions in years.