The Malawi Law Society has expressed hope that President Lazarus Chakwera will abide by the country’s laws to appoint a replacement to the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in the office of a Vice President within seven days after death.

The Society, through a statement signed by its President Patrick Mpaka, reminded President Chakwera that under sections 84 and 88 of the Constitution, as read with section 45 of the General Interpretation Act, he is required to appoint a replacement for his Vice President within seven days.

MLS said, “As such, it is expected that by and not later than 19 June 2024, President Lazarus Chakwera should have appointed a person to replace the late Right Honourable Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima in the constitutional office of a Vice President.”

The Society has then urged the Malawi leader and all holders of legal and political authority at all levels across the political divide and in the Military and Aviation space as well as the people of Malawi to uphold the constitutional framework of the rule of law and to act timely and transparently.

MLS pointed out that this will help to achieve the peaceful and lawful purposes of the Constitution, the Defence Act, the Civil Aviation Act, the General Interpretation Act, and any other laws that may be relevant.

The Society has also recommended a detailed air accident and incident investigation as provided in part VII of the Civil Aviation Act in sections 48-49 and Division 22 of the Defence Act. MLS is certain that the inquiry may be timely and legally address the legitimate questions arising from this plane crash.