The 2024 Malawi Investment and Trade Forum which aimed at exploring ways Malawi may progress in various sectors, has been cancelled in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Malawi High Commissioner in Tanzania, Andrew Kumwenda, told delegates who converged at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Dar es Salaam that new dates will be announced in due course.

Kumwenda attributed the cancellation of the forum to the death of Malawi’s Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and eight others who died on Monday 10 June 20224 in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest, Mzimba.

The two-day forum drew local and international experts in different sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, mining, technology and tourism. The delegates only interacted for minutes and later parted ways.

The cancellation is in line with the Malawi government’s declaration of 21 days of mourning in honour of the late Vice President Chilima and eight other officials who died in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest while en route to attending the funeral of former government Minister and Attorney General Ralph Kasambara.

The Dornier 228 aircraft carrying them went missing over the Chikangawa Forest Reserve, and the wreckage was confirmed on June 11, 2024.