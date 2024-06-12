The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has offered heartfelt condolences to Malawi following a devastating plane crash that claimed the life of Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, along with eight others.

In an official statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema expressed the solidarity of the Zambian government and its citizens with President Lazarus Chakwera and the bereaved nation of Malawi.

“We extend our deepest sympathies for this tragic loss,” stated President Hichilema. “Zambia stands in solidarity with Malawi during this challenging period, sharing in the profound sorrow of our Malawian brethren.”

In response to the tragedy, Zambia has dispatched personnel and aircraft to aid in the ongoing response efforts.

Emphasizing the deep bond between the two nations, President Hichilema highlighted the familial connection shared by Zambia and Malawi.

Concluding his message, President Hichilema offered prayers for divine strength, unity, and solace for the people of Malawi.