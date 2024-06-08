The Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD), led by former Malawian Vice President Dr. Cassim Chilumpha, is gearing up for a significant rally this Sunday in Zomba district.

According to ADD’s Treasurer General, Iman Khan, the rally is scheduled to be held at Chinamwali ground in Zomba on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Khan emphasized that the rally will feature the presence of party president Dr. Chilumpha, who remains undeterred by what he perceives as political persecution.

“We are fully prepared for the rally, and our party president, Dr. Cassim Chilumpha, will be in attendance. Despite facing adversity, he remains resolute in his commitment to the country,” Khan stated.

He underscored Dr. Chilumpha’s significance as the beacon of hope for Malawians grappling with social and economic challenges amidst a leadership crisis.

In urging people to join the rally, Khan highlighted various activities planned for the event, including live music performances by renowned artists like Mlaka Maliro.

The rally occurs amidst the recent revival of Chilumpha’s 2006 treason case by the Director of Public Prosecution’s office earlier this week, adding a layer of significance to the gathering.