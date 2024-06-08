A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa district Mr. Rodgers Kamphangala, has come in support of Leader of Opposition Dr. George Chaponda for expressing his deep concern about the prolonged passport crisis in the country.

Kamphangala said Malawians were assured by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera when he appeared in Parliament to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) that the government would resolve the issue once and for all.

He has expressed his concern that the MCP-led Tonse Alliance government is failing to tell Malawians the truth about the passport crisis advising President Chakwera that Malawians have been taken for granted for a long, one day, they will all rise against their own elected government.

The MCP diehard said the issue of passport printing is not politics and there is no element of nepotism, tribalism, regionalism and party loyalists claiming that it has affected the entire 20 million plus Malawians.

Kamphangala said he noted with great concern that the government had lied to the citizens that it would resolve the passport printing amicably when he read from social media reports that some of the entourage accompanying the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera to Geneva-Switzerland failed to travel due to passport crisis.

“If State House is affected with Passport crisis, this then means that President Chakwera made a lie in Parliament, those seeking medical attention outside the country, those who have received scholarships to study outside the country, are all in mourning,” he said.

And in a statement dated 7th June 2024 Leader of Opposition Dr George Chaponda has urged President Chakwera to honour his commitment and provide a clear timeline for the production and issuance of passports in the country.

Chaponda says the public deserves to know the cause of the delay in passport printing and issuance and the measures being taken by the MCP-led Tonse Alliance government to address it demanding an immediate release of a comprehensive report on the passport crisis.

“I demand a detailed plan of action to clear the backlog of applications, transparency in the procurement process for passport materials and services, and accountability for those responsible for the crisis,” reads part of Dr Chaponda’s statement.

He has finally pledged that the opposition will continue to hold the government accountable for its promises promising to stand in solidarity with the affected citizens and demanding swift action to resolve this crisis.