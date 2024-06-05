District commissioner for Nkhata Bay district Rodgers Newa, has expressed excitement on how JCE examinations have begun in the district.

Speaking in an interview after visiting some centres where students are writing exams Newa, is satisfied with the progress of the exams in terms of security, invigilation and zero cases of insufficient papers.

According to Newa, leaders including his office must make sure that exams are written without any cheating stories as previously recorded during Primary School Leaving Certificate(PSLC) in the district.

“Isolated case that happened during PSLCE should not take away the credibility of managing the exams and at the same time we leaders should make sure that there is zero cheating during these exams and the coming MSCE,” he said.

He also appealed to those who are taking part in administering the exams to continue the spirit he has seen since the exams had just started.

According to the press release by MANEB for all three examinations, it has indicated their mutuality with the security agents in the country to achieve zero cheating during these exams.

“MANEB will continue to work with the state security agencies, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Service (MPS).

MDF and MPS will undertake their mutually agreed roles as follows: MDF will secure all examination storage facilities while MPS will provide security in all examination centres in preparation for the examinations.

163,950 students are expected to write the example in the country and 3380 for Nkhata Bay.

By Felix Kamanga