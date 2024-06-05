Segun Ogunsanya, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer for Airtel Africa, will make his way out of office in style, thanks to the 14th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA) which is set to honour him with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Dr Ken Giami, chairman of the African Leadership Organisation and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Ogunsanya has emerged as the rightful recipient of the award as he has showcased exemplary business leadership on the African continent.

“Our award winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, resilience, and excellence driving growth and development across the continent,” said Dr Giami.

Reacting to the recognition, Ogunsanya said: “I am truly humbled by this recognition alongside such other distinguished Africans. It truly belongs to all those who have been on the journey with me at various times.

“My career has been focused on serving the needs of people across the continent, most recently through enhanced digital and financial inclusion. I remain determined to help make Africa a better place for its people, and hope my journey inspires the next generation of Africa’s business leaders.”

Ogunsanya is expected to be presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award at a special ceremony during the 9th ALM Africa Summit, taking place from 17-18 July 2024 at the UK House of Lords under the theme; ‘Africa Unleashed: Navigating Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities’.

Ogunsanya’s landmark contributions towards advancing Africa’s socio-economic growth and development include his 12-year career at Airtel Africa. He ran the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years before he was appointed CEO of the Group in 2021.

With deep knowledge of the continent, coupled with extensive distribution experience, he led the company in maintaining double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and in delivering new, innovative products to its customers across Africa.

He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (CocaCola Hellenic owned) and Group head of retail banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Inc., covering 28 countries in Africa.

Ogunsanya, an electronics engineer and a chartered accountant by profession, is expected to retire from Airtel Africa on 1 July 2024 and will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural Chair, building on the work undertaken during his time as CEO, including the launch of the company’s first sustainability strategy.