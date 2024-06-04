The Balaka Civil Society Organizations( CSO) network has categorically refuted allegations circulating on social media alleging that the network has fired it’s past immediate chairperson, John Jackson Bamusi.

Recently, social media has been awash with news that Bamusi has been fired by the network.

But reacting to the news, chairperson for the Balaka CSO Network, Mercy Chakoma described the allegations as unfounded, false and lacking substance.

The newly elected chair stressed that Bamusi voluntarily relinquished his position during the Network’s Annual General Meeting as he intends to focus on other personal commitments.

“There was a legitimate transition process where the Foundation for Civic Education and Social Empowerment (FOCESE), represented by Mr.Bamusi relinquished it’s position in a process that was conducted transparently, in the presence of district council representatives, resulting in an election of the new Chairperson,” said Chakoma.

She added that, it is imperative to clarify that the CSO network remains non-partisan and abstains from political involvement.

Chakoma who works for Churches Action in Relief and Development (CARD) was deputizing Bamusi but she has ascended to the throne of the Balaka CSO network in accordance to the constitution of the Network.She is now being deputised by Charles Sineta of Nkhadze Alive Youth Organization (NAYORG).

Bamusi has been serving as the Balaka CSO Network Chair since 2020 and his term was set to end in November this year.