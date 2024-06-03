Bishop of the Zomba Diocese, Alfred Mateyu Chaima, has hailed the Catholic Women Association (CWA) for donating assorted food and non-food items to St. Peter’s Major Seminary and Nankhunda Minor Seminary in the Zomba district.

The association donated maize, cooking oil, pens, hardcovers, and rims of paper among others.

Speaking at Zomba Cathedral Hall, Bishop Chaima said he was very grateful for the donation that the Zomba Diocese CWA makes every year to the two seminaries.

The bishop therefore called on all the organisations within the Zomba Diocese to emulate the CWA’s gesture by donating to the two seminaries which he said need support to care for the seminarians as they pursue their studies.

“I’m very grateful to you the women of CWA in the diocese. You are doing commendable things by donating to the two seminaries,” he said.

Chairperson for the grouping, Christina Lakiyoni, said the women’s association feels obliged to donate assorted items to the two seminaries every year after realizing the need to do so.

Apart from the donations, Lakiyoni said the CWA also assists one seminarian with a scholarship to keep him going.

She also hailed relationships among women in all 20 parishes in the Zomba Diocese which is based on the women’s total dedication and devotion to serving where the need arises.

Vice-Rector at St. Peter’s Major Seminary, Fr. Bernard Chipole also commended the CWA for donating to the seminary with assorted items which he said will keep the institution going.

Fr. Chipole added that the donation was timely as St. Peter’s Major Seminary needed support to keep the seminarians on the campus.