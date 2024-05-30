Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Eastern Region, Gladson Chipumphula, says there is a need for a good working relationship between the police and the media in Zomba and other parts of the Eastern Region.

He made the remarks at the Eastern Region Police Headquarters in Zomba during an interface meeting with the media.

He said a good working relationship between the police and the media is paramount because the press will help publicize how the police serve the public.

The commissioner hailed the interface meeting and hoped it would yield good results.

“Let me appeal for a good working relationship between the police and the media in the Eastern Region. We both work to serve the same public,” he said.

Times correspondent reporter in Zomba, Tiyese Monjeza, hailed the Deputy Commissioner for calling for police- a media interface meeting saying the meeting would help improve the working relationship.

He added that sometimes the media strive to get information from the police but expressed hope that things will improve after the interface meeting.

Reporters from Times, Malawi24, Zodiak, Nation, Chanco, YONECO, Nzati, Trans World, Radio Islam, and Police FM attended the interface meeting.