The Malawi Government says it is committed to helping investors carry out activities in the mining as the sector is very critical in the country’s development growth.

The Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet and the Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), Dr. Janet Banda, disclosed this on Wednesday during the closure of the Mining- Pre-Lab Meeting which started on Tuesday 28th May in Lilongwe.

She said there is a clear political will to propel the mining sector to the level that will bear economic fruits for the Nation.

She added that the Government is very committed to getting the best deal for the country regarding the Mining sector.

“It is the commitment of Government, to help the investors in mining and other related sectors key to the development of the mining industry. Once done, this will catapult the growth we all have been looking for in the sector. Negotiation is as key to the mining industry as it is to other industries. This will also be extensively reviewed in the main delivery lab so that the country is ready to negotiate effectively for the benefit of all,” said Banda.

Banda also revealed that the government is ready and open for discussions with investors in the mining industry, noting that doing so will bear economic fruits for the nation.

She then appealed to donor partners and other relevant stakeholders working with the government to fund mining activities such as capacity building, and the minerals and mining regulatory authority.

In his remarks, Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Mining, Joseph Mkandawire, emphasized the key role of the mining sector in attaining Malawi’s vision 2063 and the Agriculture Tourism Mining (ATM) strategy.

He indicated that the mining Pre-lab among others, identified issues of energy, road infrastructures, environmental approvals, and fiscal matters as some of the enablers discussed in the pre-lab to unblock bottlenecks in the mining sector.

The Presidential Delivery Unit Labs were initiated by President Chakwera in 2021 to fast–track the delivery of government initiatives.