Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Director of Youths and Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has strongly denounced political violence within the party.

Addressing a political gathering in Dowa on Sunday, Banda emphasized the importance of peaceful political rallies, regardless of party affiliation.

He urged MCP supporters to refrain from engaging in any form of violence in the name of supporting President Chakwera.

Asserting the unity of Malawi, Banda warned that those who impede or disrupt political rallies will face legal consequences. “I am unequivocal: no tolerance for violence.

Let political rallies proceed peacefully. Anyone caught instigating violence will face the full force of the law,” Banda stressed.

Political tensions often escalate into violence, especially as general elections approach, with parties vying for control of their strongholds.