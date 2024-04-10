Credible Investments Limited (CIL) has challenged Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) to produce concrete evidence that the company produces and sells counterfeit, illegal, and expired products on the Malawi market.

The company’s statement issued on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, signed by Executive Director, Abbas Nasser, has accused CDEDI of trying to drag the company down with malicious claims.

Nasser observed that CDEDI has no basis to claim that the firm produces counterfeit products, including its brand, Ceasar Cigarettes.

He added that the company is not involved in any conduct that would risk people’s health and jeopardize their business.

“We are denying these claims. CIL sells genuine and legal products on the market. We have all the evidence that can prove our innocence. We have been in this game for a long time and if anyone is interested to know about our company, we are welcome to grant that person a chance.

“On legal status, Credible Investments Limited (CIL) is a company registered under the laws of Malawi and licensed to produce Caesar Cigarettes since March 2022. Caesar Cigarettes are manufactured and packaged at the company’s factory at Njewa in Lilongwe.

“CIL’s parent company is registered in the Republic of South Africa and also supplies Caesar Cigarettes to countries including Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, and the DRC,” he explained

On the issue of certification, their products are certified by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), who continuously monitor and inspect our factory and products per their regulatory mandate, and sometime in September 2023, their attention was brought to the presence of counterfeit products on the market being sold without MBS’s pre-certified labeling and expiry dates.

In addition, Nasser says his company took appropriate steps to apprehend the culprits by alerting MBS and cooperated by sharing with them relevant information and their concerns.

He says that it is very unfortunate that CDEDI, in pursuit of whatever agenda they have against CIL, chose to withhold this information from the public and instead, falsely alleged that the company is distributing counterfeit products.

“As we continue to take all legal measures to flush out counterfeit products similar to ours across the country and to ensure that our customers enjoy our quality and genuine products, we appeal to our customers to report to us or to the Police or MBS of any counterfeit products that they come across for appropriate action,” he concluded.