FCB Nyasa Big Bullets are still searching for their first win at Dedza Stadium after they gave away a lead to draw 1-1 against Dedza Dynamos to begin their title defence with a disappointing result away from their base.

The game started with both sides looking to go on attack with the match getting stretched from an early stage.

It was Dedza who created their first opportunity in the 5th minute through Joseph Balakasi who made an excellent run to his left, but his dangerous cross was well cleared by Collin Mujuru for a corner kick which was easily defended by the visitors

Pasuwa’s charges settled down and mostly used the right side of Chikumbutso Salima who was causing problems for Frank Chikufenji, but all his dangerous passes into the box met Justice Chihoma who was very solid at the back for the hosts.

Mwaungulu was denied an opportunity in the 10th minute when his powerful shot from Salima’s pass forced Donnex Mwakasinga into making his first save of the match.

17 minutes on the clock, Mwakasinga was called into action again when he cut short a pass from Mwaungulu that almost found Salima to the far end, but his quick reaction prevented Bullets from taking an early lead.

The visitors were dealt with a massive blow when Maxwell Phodo was stretched off after suffering an injury. The forward was replaced by Ephraim Kondowe.

Kondowe made his presence known when he tapped in from the rebound after Mwaungulu’s long-range shot was saved by Mwakasinga, 0-1.

The defending champions were in control and dominated the game in all phases of play, but they lacked the finishing composure in front of goal despite attacking with intent from all angles.

Bullets held on to go the break with a slender lead.

After the break, Bullets created another goal-scoring opportunity through Nkhoma who exchanged passes with Mwaungulu, but the forward blasted his effort over the bar from close range.

Pasuwa’s men had another opportunity in the 61st minute through a freekick closer to the hosts’ penalty box. But Mwaungulu’s delivery into the box was well cleared by Chihoma who was a solid rock in defence of Andrew Bunya’s charges.

But against the run of play, the hosts levelled the scoreline. A long freekick from Mwakasinga caught Chirwa and Senaji napping in the line of duty, forcing Innocent Nyasulu to leave his line of duty in desperate need to clear the danger away to safety.

But, his timing was poor as Chifuniro Mpinganjira got the better of the shot-stopper before laying the ball to Kamwendo who wasted no time by firing straight at goal to put the game at 1-1 in the 62nd minute.

Bullets should have restored their lead in the 67th minute when Mwaungulu found Salima inside the penalty box, but his shot was well saved by Mwakasinga.

Pasuwa brought in Phiri, Ernest Petro, Precious Sambani and Ronald Chitiyo for Mwaungulu, Nkhoma, Aaron and Crispin Mapemba in the 70th minute to add more firepower in search of goals.

Bullets kept on pushing for the much-needed goal, but Mwakasinga was at it again when he produced a fantastic save to deny Chirwa from finding the back of the net.

The last ten minutes saw Bullets increasing their attacking prowess and they should have had a penalty in the additional minutes when Chikufenji brought down Salima, but referee Mayamiko Kanjere cautioned the winger for assimilation, to the disappointment of the red and white side and in the end, a point each was shared to the teams.

This means Bullets are winless in the last three visits to Dedza Dynamos.

They will now face Mighty Tigers in their second league fixture at Kamuzu Stadium next week.

In other matches, a strike each from Adiel Kaduya and Gift Chunga inspired Silver Strikers to a convincing 2-0 win over Chitipa United to go top of the table in the first week.

It was a good return to Silver Stadium for the Bankers who played all their home matches last season at Bingu National Stadium.

At Mulanje Park Stadium, a lone strike from Hassan Luwembe was enough to give FOMO a memorable 1-0 win over Bangwe All Stars.

It was an entertaining match between the two teams who left all the spectators satisfied with what they saw on the first day of action.