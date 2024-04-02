Two people have been admitted while ten others were treated as outpatients at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital following a road accident that happened along Kenyatta Drive at Kanjedza in Limbe, Blantyre.

According to Limbe Police Station public relations officer Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, the accident happened on Tuesday at Kanjedza in Limbe.Singanyama said Leonard Jawadi, 37, lost control of a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number KK 10693 which he was driving from Kanjedza roundabout heading towards Kwacha roundabout.

Upon arrival at Kanjedza Puma Filling station, Jawadi veered into the wrong lane and collided with a Toyota Corolla Saloon with registration number BS 1017.

It is also reported that the impact caused the minibus to swerve back into its lane and hit another Toyota Hiace minibus with registration number MJ 5318, which was also heading in the same direction.

As a result, twelve people were injured and they were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment, where ten were treated as outpatients while two have been admitted.

Police say Jawadi who hails from Kabango village in Blantyre district, will be charged with reckless driving Contrary to Section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.

Meanwhile, Police in the city are urging all road users to obey traffic signs and regulations and avoid speeding.