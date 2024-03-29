Leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, says he is deeply concerned with the escalation of social media reports connecting his name to front line politics.

Recently, social media was awash with reports that the philanthropist is planning to join active politics and that he is set to appear on the ballot paper as a presidential candidate in next year’s tripartite elections.

However, Prophet Bushiri through a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Aubrey Kusakala, has condemned and refuted the reports, saying he has no interest in politics.

“We are deeply concerned with the escalation of impulsive social media postings that are creating an impression as if Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is positioning himself as a presidential candidate in next year’s polls.

“We want to underline and emphasize, here, that Prophet Bushiri, as he has always said, neither holds an intention nor an interest to join front line politics. The postings in circulation connecting or luring him to front line politics, should be seriously discarded, utterly rejected and unconditionally condemned as they misrepresent and discourage Prophet Bushiri,” reads part of the statement.

Kusakala said Bushiri despite being a compassionate philanthropist, is a religious leader whose unwavering philosophy centres on supporting the government of the day and he will always do so because he believes that every citizen has a role to play in complementing the government’s efforts of goodwill towards its people.

The statement further states that those escalating such posts are being urged to channel their energy into encouraging Prophet Bushiri to soldier on with his ministry and philanthropy works.