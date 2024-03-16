Malawian football star Tabitha Chawinga who has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season has won the player of the month award for February in the French Women’s League.

The forward won the three-way vote which pitted her against her two teammates, Sakina Karchaoui and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

According to the website of the D1 Arkema, the French Women’s Division 1, the Parisian striker received 42.30% of the votes in the cumulative votes of coaches, players and the public on the official social networks of the French women’s championship (Facebook, X).

Speaking when she received her trophy Thursday morning at the PSG Campus, Chawinga who has 13 goals and 8 assists in the league this season, said the award is for all players and staff at the club.