A political commentator has advised the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to field a different candidate other than former President Peter Mutharika, saying Malawians have not forgotten what happened during his tenure of office as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president.

Phiri said this in an interview with Malawi24 following Mutharika’s expression of interest to contest as president during the forthcoming 2025 elections.

At a recent press briefing held at his Page House in Mangochi, Mutharika said he will contest and win the 2025 presidential elections claiming that people are tired of the current leadership under President Lazarus Chakwera.

Reacting to the speech, political commentator George Phiri said the remarks are fine for a person who wants to contest at a DPP convention because they give hope his followers.

He, however, added that the former president should understand that Malawians have stopped looking for a political party but a leader who has the welfare of Malawians at heart.

According to Phiri, DPP’s chances of winning 2025 elections rest with fielding a different candidate other than Mutharika, saying the former president should groom a successor now.

“People loved DPP because of late president Bingu wa Mutharika who formed the party to serve the interest of Malawians. The party came back into power after former president Joyce Banda because people thought that APM would be like his brother,” said Phiri.

Professor Peter Mutharika ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020.