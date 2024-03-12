Non-governmental organization Good Neighbors Malawi has donated drugs worth K1 billion to Kasungu District Hospital.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda Chiponda commended Good Neighbors for the donation saying the donation it will deal with some challenges the district is facing, especially lack of drugs.

” The donation has come at a right time and it is very crucial. The package covers various essential medicines that we use on a daily basis and the donation by Good Neighbors is addressing 75 percent of our disease burden on a daily basis,” said Chiponda.

The Minister added that the drugs should benefit all parts of the district and she warned health authorities at Kasungu District Hospital to avoid mismanagement of the drugs.

She then called upon some non-governmental organisations and some well-wishers to do what Good Neighbors has done so that a lot of people in the country can benefit.

On her part, Country director for Good Neighbors Malawi Gyo Jin Joo said the donation follows request from government to support the health sector with drugs.

She added that they are working with the Government of Malawi in addressing challenges affecting the people and they thought it is very important to donate drugs to Kasungu District Hospital as drugs are very important in saving people’s lives.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu has also hailed the organisation for the donation.