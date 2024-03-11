Police at Namwera in Mangochi have arrested 49-year-old, Nelson Lipenga, a teacher at Mama Khadija Girls Private Primary School on allegations that he had been raping his 15-year-old Standard 8 pupil.

The school’s matron told police that on the evening of March 9, 2024, while inspecting students during evening study time, she noted that some standard 8 students were missing from the study room.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that upon searching around the premises, she discovered that the storeroom was unlocked prompting her to check inside where she found the victim sitting on the table in a compromised position.

She added that after being quizzed, the child revealed that she was having sexual intercourse with the said teacher.

“She also narrated that the two had been sleeping together since last year when she was in Standard 7,” Daudi explained

The matter was reported at Namwera Police Post where the victim was issued with a referral letter to Mangochi District Hospital where medical examination results indicated that she was defiled.

The suspect has since been charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

He will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

He comes from M’baluku village, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.