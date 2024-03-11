Zambia National Football Team coach Avram Grant has named a very strong 24-man provisional squad for the upcoming four nations’ tournament at Bingu National Stadium next week.

The tournament will see Malawi, Zambia, Kenya and Zimbabwe facing off during the FIFA international break.

Several of the players that featured for the Chipolopolo Boys at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast have been included in the squad, including Leicester City’s Patson Daka.

The tournament will be used as part of preparation for the June round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Malawi tournament will take place from March 18-26 and will see each of the four nations play at least two games.

The Chipolopolo will be away to Morocco before hosting Tanzania at home in Group E encounters during the window June 3-11.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zepheniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions-China), Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Rishon Lezion FC-Israel), Kebson Kamanga (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (Mlada Boleslav-Czech Republic), Lubambo Musonda (Sikebord IF-Denmark), Miguel Chaiwa Club Schaffhausen-Switzerland), Emmanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Frederick Mulambia, Joshua Mutale (both Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Abraham Siankombo (Zesco United), Obinno Chisala (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Kennedy Musonda (Young Africans-Tanzania), Andrew Phiri (Muza FC), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy)