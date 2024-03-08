The Malawi National Beach Soccer team coach Willy Kumilambe says he is excited to face new opposition during the 2023 Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship.

Kumilambe said this after the draw for the 2023 Cosafa Beach Soccer Championship conducted on Thursday in South Africa.

Malawi has been placed in group A alongside hosts South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Seychelles.

“We are meeting new teams whom we have never met before. We are excited to meet all the teams because we know we are at a big test and we are ready for it”, he said.

He said his team targets at defying all odds by bringing the championship home.

Kumilambe initially called into camp 25 players but he has released 7 players .

Malawi will be going to the competition for the second time in history having participated in the inaugural championship in 2015 where they lost to hosts Madagascar in the final.

This will be the first international show for the team after participating in the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations that took place in Vilankulo, Mozambique, in 2022.

Source: FAM